AE Wealth Management LLC Takes $1.20 Million Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 30,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,199,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CF. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 260.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CF Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in CF Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in CF Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in CF Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

Get CF Industries alerts:

In other news, Director Celso L. White acquired 815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.03 per share, for a total transaction of $30,994.45. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,593.73. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CF stock opened at $43.99 on Wednesday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.73 and a 12 month high of $47.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.18%.

A number of research firms recently commented on CF. Cleveland Research upgraded CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet cut shares of CF Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of CF Industries from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.20.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

See Also: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.