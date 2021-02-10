AE Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

AE Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 19.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,845 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $1,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC purchased a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the fourth quarter worth $7,553,000. Creative Planning grew its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 202.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968 shares during the period. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the fourth quarter worth $416,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the fourth quarter worth $680,000. Finally, PGGM Investments grew its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 2,576.0% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 108,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,104,000 after purchasing an additional 104,535 shares during the period. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James raised Advance Auto Parts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Advance Auto Parts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $160.00 to $142.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $148.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.30.

Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $160.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a PE ratio of 23.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.38. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a one year low of $71.33 and a one year high of $177.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $160.95 and a 200 day moving average of $155.37.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 4.84%. Advance Auto Parts’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 8.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

