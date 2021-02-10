Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $15.38

Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.38 and traded as high as $17.39. Aecon Group shares last traded at $17.35, with a volume of 217,637 shares traded.

A number of analysts have commented on ARE shares. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$20.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Atb Cap Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Aecon Group in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. Raymond James set a C$22.00 price target on shares of Aecon Group and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a C$16.50 price target on shares of Aecon Group in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on Aecon Group from C$19.50 to C$19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$19.39.

Get Aecon Group alerts:

The stock has a market cap of C$1.04 billion and a PE ratio of 15.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.76, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$16.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$15.38.

Aecon Group Inc and its subsidiaries provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

Recommended Story: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Aecon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aecon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.