Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Trading Up 14%

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) was up 14% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.13 and last traded at $2.94. Approximately 1,626,378 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 301% from the average daily volume of 405,666 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.58.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Aehr Test Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th.

Get Aehr Test Systems alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.70 and a beta of 1.31.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.68 million for the quarter. Aehr Test Systems had a negative return on equity of 37.49% and a negative net margin of 33.13%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AEHR. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in Aehr Test Systems by 66.7% in the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in Aehr Test Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Aehr Test Systems by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 40,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 9,003 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aehr Test Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.96% of the company’s stock.

Aehr Test Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:AEHR)

Aehr Test Systems primarily designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells test and burn-in equipment for use in the semiconductor industry in the United States, Asia, and Europe. It provides full wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures, and related accessories. The company offers Advanced Burn-in and Test System family of packaged part burn-in and test systems, which perform test during burn-in of complex devices, such as digital signal processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and systems-on-a-chip, as well as individual temperature control for high-power advanced logic devices.

Recommended Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Aehr Test Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aehr Test Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.