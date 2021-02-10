Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) Trading 6.7% Higher

Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) traded up 6.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.88 and last traded at $7.85. 2,308,562 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 4,957,669 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.36.

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Aemetis in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

The firm has a market cap of $171.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 0.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.10.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $40.92 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aemetis, Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Aemetis in the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Aemetis in the 4th quarter valued at $197,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Aemetis in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Aemetis by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,731,349 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,311,000 after acquiring an additional 629,721 shares during the period. 12.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX)

Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable fuels and bio-chemicals company in North America and India. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of various technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products primarily through the conversion of ethanol and biodiesel plants into advanced bio refineries.

