Aeolus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AOLS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Aeolus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AOLS) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 139,100 shares, an increase of 4,246.9% from the January 14th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,599,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

AOLS stock remained flat at $$0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 1,598,405 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 959,442. Aeolus Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.01.

Get Aeolus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Aeolus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aeolus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops a platform of novel compounds for use in biodefense, fibrosis, oncology, infectious, and central nervous system diseases in the United States. The company develops a class of catalytic antioxidant compounds as medical countermeasures against nuclear, radiological, and chemical weapons, as well as for diseases and disorders of the respiratory system, central nervous system, and oncology.

Featured Article: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Aeolus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeolus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.