Aeolus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AOLS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Aeolus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AOLS) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 139,100 shares, an increase of 4,246.9% from the January 14th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,599,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
AOLS stock remained flat at $$0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 1,598,405 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 959,442. Aeolus Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.01.
Aeolus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
