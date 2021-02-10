Aeon (AEON) Price Reaches $0.26 on Top Exchanges

Aeon (CURRENCY:AEON) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. Aeon has a total market capitalization of $4.07 million and $8,442.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Aeon has traded 18.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Aeon coin can currently be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00000577 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $174.06 or 0.00390218 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000762 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000540 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000010 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aeon Profile

Aeon (CRYPTO:AEON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 15,831,459 coins. Aeon’s official Twitter account is @AeonCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aeon is /r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Aeon is www.aeon.cash

Buying and Selling Aeon

Aeon can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aeon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

