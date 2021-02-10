Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARPO) Trading Up 12.4%

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO)’s share price was up 12.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.15 and last traded at $2.00. Approximately 6,574,237 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 129% from the average daily volume of 2,864,994 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.78.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ARPO shares. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $1.50 price target (down from $2.00) on shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 14th.

The company has a market capitalization of $94.22 million, a PE ratio of -20.20 and a beta of 2.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.44.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARPO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 21,400 shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.96, for a total transaction of $41,944.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 31.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 34.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing compounds for the treatment of ocular diseases and diabetic complications. The company's lead product candidate is razuprotafib, a small molecule activator of the Tie2 pathway, which completed the Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy.

