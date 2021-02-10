Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) Stock Price Down 13.2%

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ) shares fell 13.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.68 and last traded at $1.91. 40,292,137 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 35% from the average session volume of 29,890,738 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.20.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.73 and its 200 day moving average is $0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.72 million, a PE ratio of -10.61 and a beta of 2.10.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Aeterna Zentaris stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ) by 296.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,350 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned about 0.15% of Aeterna Zentaris worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing pharmaceutical therapies for treating oncology and endocrinology. Its commercial product is the Macrilen, a ghrelin receptor agonist that stimulates the secretion of growth hormone by binding to the GHSR-1a, a ghrelin receptor, which is used for endocrinology and oncology indications.

