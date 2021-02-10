Aeternity Trading Up 31.7% Over Last Week (AE)

Aeternity (CURRENCY:AE) traded 14.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 10th. One Aeternity coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000276 BTC on major exchanges. Aeternity has a total market capitalization of $41.27 million and approximately $21.71 million worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Aeternity has traded up 31.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aeternity Profile

AE uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 2nd, 2017. Aeternity’s total supply is 376,776,767 coins and its circulating supply is 330,955,824 coins. Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Aeternity is www.aeternity.com

Aeternity Coin Trading

Aeternity can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeternity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeternity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aeternity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

