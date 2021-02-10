AEX Gold (CVE:AEX) Shares Gap Down to $0.92

AEX Gold Inc. (CVE:AEX) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.92, but opened at $0.59. AEX Gold shares last traded at $0.56, with a volume of 222,276 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.83 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.81. The firm has a market cap of C$97.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.02.

AEX Gold (CVE:AEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter.

AEX Gold Inc engages in the identification, acquisition, development, and exploration of gold properties in Greenland. It holds a 100% interest in the Nalunaq gold project covering an area of 22 square kilometers located in the Municipality of Kujalleq, Southern Greenland; and Vagar gold project covering an area of 292 square kilometers located in the Nanortalik gold belt.

