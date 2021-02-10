Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share by the asset manager on Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th.

Affiliated Managers Group has decreased its dividend by 56.3% over the last three years.

Affiliated Managers Group stock traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $143.22. 12,690 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 438,496. The company’s fifty day moving average is $108.37 and its 200-day moving average is $85.34. The firm has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 61.52, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.44. Affiliated Managers Group has a 52 week low of $44.37 and a 52 week high of $143.24.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $555.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.38 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 19.15%. Affiliated Managers Group’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.52 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group will post 12.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AMG shares. TheStreet raised shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $120.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $108.50 to $172.00 in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.29.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

