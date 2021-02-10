Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Stock Position Increased by Ellsworth Advisors LLC

Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,525 shares during the period. Aflac makes up approximately 1.3% of Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aflac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Aflac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Aflac by 70.3% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional grew its stake in Aflac by 173.5% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.02% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AFL. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Aflac from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised Aflac from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $35.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Aflac from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.70.

AFL traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.41. The stock had a trading volume of 27,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,781,826. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $23.07 and a 52 week high of $53.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. Aflac had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. Aflac’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This is an increase from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is 25.23%.

In related news, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 1,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.62, for a total value of $44,843.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,267,609.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 29,470 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.87, for a total transaction of $1,292,848.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,107 shares in the company, valued at $2,198,194.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,340 shares of company stock worth $2,462,884. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products.

