African Gold Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGGFF) Short Interest Up 846.7% in January

African Gold Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGGFF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 28,400 shares, a growth of 846.7% from the January 14th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS AGGFF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.12. The company had a trading volume of 48,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,842. African Gold Group has a 1-year low of $0.07 and a 1-year high of $0.28.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $0.78 target price on shares of African Gold Group in a report on Wednesday, January 27th.

African Gold Group, Inc, an exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in West Africa. It focuses on the development of the Kobada gold project located in the prolific Birimian Greenstone belt in Southern Mali. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

