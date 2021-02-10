AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $104.12.

AGCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of AGCO from $88.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of AGCO from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of AGCO from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AGCO from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of AGCO in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $119.00 price objective on the stock.

In other AGCO news, Director Wolfgang Deml sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.86, for a total value of $192,906.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,450,561.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director P George Benson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.03, for a total value of $186,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,513,691.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 213,573 shares of company stock worth $19,944,793 in the last quarter. Insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGCO. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in AGCO in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of AGCO by 128.0% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its stake in shares of AGCO by 833.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO in the 4th quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of AGCO by 459.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGCO stock opened at $121.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 45.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.85. AGCO has a one year low of $35.33 and a one year high of $124.85.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.42. AGCO had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that AGCO will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.41%.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

