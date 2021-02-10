AgeX Therapeutics (NYSE:AGE) Trading 12.5% Higher

AgeX Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:AGE) traded up 12.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.06 and last traded at $2.70. 2,669,088 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 534% from the average session volume of 420,911 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.40.

The firm has a market capitalization of $101.77 million, a PE ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.47.

AgeX Therapeutics (NYSE:AGE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.43 million for the quarter. AgeX Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 582.11% and a negative return on equity of 932.89%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Wealth Designers raised its position in shares of AgeX Therapeutics by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 10,168 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AgeX Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of AgeX Therapeutics by 8,238.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 152,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 151,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AgeX Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.17% of the company’s stock.

About AgeX Therapeutics (NYSE:AGE)

AgeX Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics targeting human aging and degenerative diseases in the United States. The company's lead cell-based therapeutic candidates in development include AGEX-BAT1, a cell therapy product candidate for the treatment of various age-related metabolic disorders, such as Type II adult-onset diabetes; and AGEX-VASC1, a cell-based therapy to restore vascular support in aged ischemic tissues, such as the ischemic heart.

