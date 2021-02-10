Aggreko Plc (OTCMKTS:ARGKF) Short Interest Update

Aggreko Plc (OTCMKTS:ARGKF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 700.0% from the January 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Shares of ARGKF stock remained flat at $$11.86 on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 383 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,389. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.88 and a 200-day moving average of $6.76. Aggreko has a 52 week low of $3.40 and a 52 week high of $12.00.

ARGKF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Aggreko in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Aggreko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Investec cut Aggreko from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Aggreko in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Aggreko in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Aggreko Plc supplies modular, mobile power, heating, cooling, and related services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Rental Solutions, Power Solutions Industrial, and Power Solutions Utility. It offers power generation products, including diesel generators, G3+ generators, and gas generators, as well as Solar-diesel hybrid power plants; cooling systems, such as cooling towers, chillers, heat exchangers, and air handlers and conditioners; and desiccant and refrigerated dehumidifiers to prevent metal corrosion, aid processes, preserve equipment on cold stacked offshore rigs, reduce mold and mildew growth during production processes, and dry out water-damaged buildings, as well as to reduce drying times for concrete, insulation, and fireproofing.

