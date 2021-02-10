Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) (TSE:AEM) PT Set at C$114.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) has been given a C$114.00 target price by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 22.57% from the stock’s current price.

AEM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$95.00 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Eight Capital upped their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) from C$105.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) from C$128.00 to C$124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$116.50.

AEM traded up C$1.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$93.01. 230,239 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 587,658. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$90.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$98.72. The stock has a market capitalization of C$22.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.67, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52 week low of C$43.25 and a 52 week high of C$117.35.

In other Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) news, Director Robert Gemmell sold 2,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$90.29, for a total transaction of C$199,360.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$432,669.68. Also, Senior Officer Ammar Al-Joundi sold 20,000 shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$88.41, for a total transaction of C$1,768,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 117,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$10,391,888.22. Insiders have sold 118,279 shares of company stock valued at $10,592,311 in the last three months.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

