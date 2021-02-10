Aidos Kuneen (ADK) Market Cap Achieves $88.10 Million

Aidos Kuneen (CURRENCY:ADK) traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. Over the last seven days, Aidos Kuneen has traded up 41% against the U.S. dollar. Aidos Kuneen has a total market cap of $88.10 million and approximately $2.37 million worth of Aidos Kuneen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aidos Kuneen coin can currently be bought for $3.52 or 0.00007933 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Aidos Kuneen alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44,423.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,716.01 or 0.03862830 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $178.32 or 0.00401399 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $496.38 or 0.01117386 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $210.77 or 0.00474451 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.34 or 0.00390192 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003120 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.83 or 0.00258489 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.84 or 0.00024410 BTC.

Aidos Kuneen Coin Profile

Aidos Kuneen (ADK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the IMesh hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2017. Aidos Kuneen’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins. Aidos Kuneen’s official Twitter account is @Aidos_kuneen and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aidos Kuneen’s official website is aidoskuneen.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Aidos Kuneen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the IMesh algorithm, an innovative new distributed ledger which is based on a DAG (directed acyclic graph), in which every transaction directly verifies two other transactions and therefore confirms that they are valid and conform to the protocol’s rules. Aidos team focuses on privacy, decentralization and scalability without blockchain and fees. “

Aidos Kuneen Coin Trading

Aidos Kuneen can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aidos Kuneen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aidos Kuneen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aidos Kuneen using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aidos Kuneen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aidos Kuneen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.