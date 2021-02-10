Air New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZFF) Short Interest Update

Air New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZFF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 27,700 shares, a growth of 3,362.5% from the January 14th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ANZFF remained flat at $$1.16 on Wednesday. 1,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,125. Air New Zealand has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $1.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.08.

About Air New Zealand

Air New Zealand Limited provides passenger and cargo transportation services on scheduled airlines primarily in New Zealand, Australia, the Pacific Islands, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company also offers ground handling services; engineering and maintenance services, including aircraft and component maintenance, repair, and overhaul services; and aircraft leasing and financing services.

