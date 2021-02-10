Airborne Wireless Network (OTCMKTS:ABWN) Short Interest Update

Airborne Wireless Network (OTCMKTS:ABWN) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.0% from the January 14th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 192,266,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of ABWN stock remained flat at $$0.00 on Wednesday. 232,872,920 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,151,352. Airborne Wireless Network has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.00.

Get Airborne Wireless Network alerts:

About Airborne Wireless Network

Airborne Wireless Network, a development stage company, focuses on developing, marketing, and licensing a fully-meshed high-speed broadband airborne wireless network by linking aircraft in flight. It focuses on developing Infinitus, a high-speed broadband airborne wireless network that would enable participating aircraft to act as an airborne repeater or router, sending and receiving broadband signals from one aircraft to another.

Read More: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Airborne Wireless Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airborne Wireless Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.