Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $12.81 Million

Brokerages expect that Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) will post $12.81 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Airgain’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $12.82 million and the lowest is $12.80 million. Airgain posted sales of $13.03 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Airgain will report full-year sales of $48.44 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $48.40 million to $48.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $72.42 million, with estimates ranging from $69.74 million to $75.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Airgain.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AIRG. Roth Capital increased their target price on Airgain from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Northland Securities lowered Airgain from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Airgain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Airgain from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Airgain currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.20.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Airgain by 9.1% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 11,975 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Airgain by 1.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 65,241 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Airgain by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Airgain by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 156,442 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,782,000 after acquiring an additional 2,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Airgain by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 17,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 3,059 shares during the last quarter. 47.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AIRG opened at $26.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.64 million, a P/E ratio of -122.68 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.14. Airgain has a twelve month low of $5.63 and a twelve month high of $27.55.

About Airgain

Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, chipset vendors, service providers, and value added resellers and distributors worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; OmniMax high performance external antennas; MaxBeam carrier class antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and M2M antennas.

