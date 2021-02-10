AirNet Technology (NASDAQ:ANTE) Shares Down 18.3%

AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ANTE) fell 18.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.38 and last traded at $3.57. 2,353,741 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 2,489,020 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.37.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.37.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AirNet Technology stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ANTE) by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 363,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,688 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 2.89% of AirNet Technology worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AirNet Technology Inc operates out-of-home advertising platforms in the People's Republic of China. The company operates a network of digital (television) TV screens on planes operated by 7 airlines; and gas station media network, as well as other outdoor media advertising platforms in gas stations.

