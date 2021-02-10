Ajax I (NYSE:AJAX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $13.83

Ajax I (NYSE:AJAX)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $13.83 and last traded at $13.45, with a volume of 86487 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.72.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.00.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ajax I stock. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ajax I (NYSE:AJAX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 122,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,445,000. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.14% of Ajax I as of its most recent SEC filing.

Ajax I focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

