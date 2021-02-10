Ajax I (NYSE:AJAX) Shares Down 3.1%

Ajax I (NYSE:AJAX)’s share price traded down 3.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.68 and last traded at $12.72. 1,171,439 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 1,201,365 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.13.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.00.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ajax I stock. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ajax I (NYSE:AJAX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 178,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,106,000. Ajax I makes up about 1.4% of San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.20% of Ajax I as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Ajax I focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

