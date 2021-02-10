Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Downgraded by Craig Hallum

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) was downgraded by investment analysts at Craig Hallum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $120.00 price objective on the technology infrastructure company’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price target indicates a potential upside of 1.72% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on AKAM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Akamai Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.67.

Shares of NASDAQ AKAM opened at $117.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 3.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.41. Akamai Technologies has a 12 month low of $75.18 and a 12 month high of $124.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.60, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.47.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The business had revenue of $846.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Madhu Ranganathan sold 1,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total transaction of $174,350.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AKAM. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hudock Inc. grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 259.7% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 277 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 577.8% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 305 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides Web Application Protector to safeguard web assets from web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Edge DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Site Shield that prevents attacker from directly targeting the application origin and forces traffic to go through its network, where attack can be better detected and mitigated; identity Cloud, a customer identity access management solution; Prolexic Routed to protect web- and IP-based application; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

