Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Shares Gap Down to $117.97

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $117.97, but opened at $109.00. Akamai Technologies shares last traded at $107.21, with a volume of 118,079 shares traded.

AKAM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $125.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Akamai Technologies from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.22.

The firm has a market capitalization of $17.02 billion, a PE ratio of 31.24, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $108.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.13.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $846.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.46 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 18.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Akamai Technologies news, Director Madhu Ranganathan sold 1,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total value of $174,350.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AKAM. LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,053,990 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $116,508,000 after acquiring an additional 108,531 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 19.0% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,727 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 37.2% in the third quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 4,324 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 8,053 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Robecosam AG increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 182.2% during the 3rd quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 91,516 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $10,116,000 after purchasing an additional 59,088 shares during the period. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides Web Application Protector to safeguard web assets from web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Edge DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Site Shield that prevents attacker from directly targeting the application origin and forces traffic to go through its network, where attack can be better detected and mitigated; identity Cloud, a customer identity access management solution; Prolexic Routed to protect web- and IP-based application; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

