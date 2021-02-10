Akastor ASA (OTCMKTS:AKKVF) Stock Price Down 7.2%

Shares of Akastor ASA (OTCMKTS:AKKVF) were down 7.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.77 and last traded at $0.77. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 1,622 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.83.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.77.

About Akastor ASA (OTCMKTS:AKKVF)

Akastor ASA operates as an oil-services investment company worldwide. The company offers drilling equipment, drilling riser solutions, and related products and services for the drilling market; and vessel-based subsea well construction and intervention services to the oil and gas industry. It is also involved in waste management drilling activities; the provision of subsurface advice and products to E&P companies; and supplying vapor recovery units and systems.

