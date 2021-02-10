Akerna Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:KERN)

Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 10,056 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 170% compared to the average daily volume of 3,724 call options.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners raised their price target on shares of Akerna from $8.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

NASDAQ:KERN traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.02. The company had a trading volume of 64,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,255,067. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Akerna has a 52 week low of $2.17 and a 52 week high of $11.49. The firm has a market cap of $216.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 3.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.67.

Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.14). Akerna had a negative return on equity of 57.89% and a negative net margin of 146.13%. The company had revenue of $3.71 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Akerna by 204.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,278,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,144,000 after purchasing an additional 858,656 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in Akerna by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 372,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 4,015 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Akerna by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 106,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 19,839 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Akerna by 222.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 65,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 44,999 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Akerna in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. 8.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Akerna

Akerna Corp. operates as a technology company. The company offers MJ Platform, an enterprise resource planning system to the cannabis industry; and Leaf Data Systems, a tracking system designed for government agencies. It also provides consulting services to cannabis industry; business intelligence, an infrastructure as a service tool, which delivers supply chain analytics for the cannabis, hemp, and CBD industries; and Last Call Analytics, a subscription analytics tool for alcohol brands to analyze their retail sales analytics.

