Akropolis (AKRO) Trading Up 104.9% Over Last 7 Days

Akropolis (CURRENCY:AKRO) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. One Akropolis coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0463 or 0.00000104 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Akropolis has traded up 104.9% against the US dollar. Akropolis has a market capitalization of $118.05 million and approximately $64.11 million worth of Akropolis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.27 or 0.00059000 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $502.71 or 0.01129068 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.13 or 0.00054188 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00006160 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 25.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.50 or 0.00030331 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,467.49 or 0.05541915 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00019579 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002249 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.05 or 0.00045037 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.69 or 0.00032987 BTC.

Akropolis Profile

Akropolis is a coin. Its genesis date was July 6th, 2019. Akropolis’ total supply is 4,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,548,320,692 coins. The Reddit community for Akropolis is /r/AkropolisIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Akropolis’ official Twitter account is @akropolisio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Akropolis’ official message board is t.me/AkropolisAnnouncements . Akropolis’ official website is akropolis.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Akropolis is a domain-specific financial protocol dedicated to the needs of the informal bank-less economy. It can be implemented on any blockchain with a Turing-complete [4] virtual machine. The proposed initial implementation is on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Akropolis

