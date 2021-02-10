Akumin (NASDAQ:AKU) Shares Gap Up to $3.17

Akumin Inc. (NASDAQ:AKU)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.17, but opened at $4.50. Akumin shares last traded at $3.23, with a volume of 2,567 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Akumin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.04.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Akumin stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Akumin Inc. (NASDAQ:AKU) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,181,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.37% of the company’s stock.

About Akumin (NASDAQ:AKU)

Akumin Inc provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 129 imaging centers located in Florida, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Georgia, Texas, Illinois, and Kansas. Its centers offer physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders, and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures.

