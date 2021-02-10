Alastair Clayton Buys 500,000 Shares of Artemis Resources Limited (ASX:ARV) Stock

Artemis Resources Limited (ASX:ARV) insider Alastair Clayton bought 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.10 ($0.07) per share, with a total value of A$47,500.00 ($33,928.57).

Alastair Clayton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 22nd, Alastair Clayton purchased 1,000,000 shares of Artemis Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.12 ($0.09) per share, for a total transaction of A$120,000.00 ($85,714.29).

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of A$0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.50.

Artemis Resources Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold and copper deposits. It holds interests in the Carlow Castle Gold-Copper-Cobalt project located in the West Pilbara region of Western Australia; the Carlow West Gold project situated in the south-east of Karratha, Western Australia; and the Paterson Central project covering an area of approximately 605 square kilometers located in the Yaneena Basin of the Paterson Province, Western Australia.

