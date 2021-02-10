Albemarle (ALB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.08 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:ALB opened at $158.69 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.36. The stock has a market cap of $16.96 billion, a PE ratio of 44.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.59. Albemarle has a 52 week low of $48.89 and a 52 week high of $188.35.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ALB shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Albemarle from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Vertical Research lowered Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Albemarle from $120.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Albemarle from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Albemarle from $98.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.46.

In other Albemarle news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 164,191 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.66, for a total value of $20,796,432.06. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

