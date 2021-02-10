Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Holdings Trimmed by Silver Lake Advisory LLC

Silver Lake Advisory LLC cut its holdings in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 99.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 148 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 21,482 shares during the period. Albemarle makes up approximately 1.8% of Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $3,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALB. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle during the fourth quarter valued at $1,845,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Albemarle by 1.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 196,762 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $17,567,000 after acquiring an additional 3,222 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the 4th quarter valued at about $271,000. Finally, DCM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the 4th quarter valued at $1,668,000. Institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Albemarle alerts:

In other Albemarle news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 164,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.66, for a total transaction of $20,796,432.06. 1.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ALB traded down $1.49 on Wednesday, hitting $157.20. 21,221 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,334,550. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $166.02 and its 200-day moving average is $119.36. Albemarle Co. has a 12 month low of $48.89 and a 12 month high of $188.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $16.80 billion, a PE ratio of 44.33, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.59.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ALB shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Vertical Research lowered Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Albemarle from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Albemarle from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Albemarle from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Albemarle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.46.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

Featured Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.