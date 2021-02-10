Alcanna (TSE:CLIQ) Sets New 1-Year High at $7.89

Shares of Alcanna Inc. (TSE:CLIQ) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$7.89 and last traded at C$7.62, with a volume of 101196 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$7.49.

Separately, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Alcanna from C$6.75 to C$7.25 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th.

Get Alcanna alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$6.68 and its 200 day moving average price is C$5.37. The firm has a market capitalization of C$305.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 362.06.

Alcanna Inc engages in the retail of wines, spirits, coolers, liqueurs, beers, cannabis, and specialty products in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Liquor Operations and Cannabis Operations. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 255 stores in Alberta, British Columbia, Alaska, and Connecticut under the Liquor Depot, Ace Liquor, Wine and Beyond, and Brown Jug brand names; and 22 cannabis retail locations under the Nova Cannabis brand in Alberta and Ontario.

Further Reading: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Alcanna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcanna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.