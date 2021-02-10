Alcanna (TSE:CLIQ) Shares Up 0.1%

Alcanna Inc. (TSE:CLIQ)’s stock price shot up 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$7.60 and last traded at C$7.49. 185,970 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 223,210 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.48.

Separately, CIBC increased their price target on Alcanna from C$6.75 to C$7.25 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 362.06, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of C$299.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$6.68 and a 200 day moving average of C$5.37.

Alcanna Inc engages in the retail of wines, spirits, coolers, liqueurs, beers, cannabis, and specialty products in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Liquor Operations and Cannabis Operations. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 255 stores in Alberta, British Columbia, Alaska, and Connecticut under the Liquor Depot, Ace Liquor, Wine and Beyond, and Brown Jug brand names; and 22 cannabis retail locations under the Nova Cannabis brand in Alberta and Ontario.

