Alchemy Pay Price Reaches $0.0070 on Exchanges (ACH)

Alchemy Pay (CURRENCY:ACH) traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. In the last seven days, Alchemy Pay has traded 26.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Alchemy Pay has a market cap of $10.78 million and approximately $2.53 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alchemy Pay coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0070 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.24 or 0.00260591 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.26 or 0.00096976 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.87 or 0.00033327 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000330 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000938 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000293 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 40.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Alchemy Pay Profile

ACH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,546,037,987 coins. Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Alchemy Pay is www.alchemytech.io . Alchemy Pay’s official message board is medium.com/@alchemyGPS

Buying and Selling Alchemy Pay

Alchemy Pay can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

