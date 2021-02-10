Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.65

Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) (TSE:AXR)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.65 and traded as high as $2.99. Alexco Resource shares last traded at $2.90, with a volume of 850,901 shares traded.

AXU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Alexco Resource in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alexco Resource in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.65. The company has a market capitalization of $406.57 million, a PE ratio of -22.31 and a beta of 0.94.

Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) (TSE:AXR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Alexco Resource had a negative net margin of 257.11% and a negative return on equity of 9.67%. The firm had revenue of $0.60 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Alexco Resource by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 263,817 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 33,271 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alexco Resource during the second quarter worth $39,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its position in shares of Alexco Resource by 64.8% during the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 159,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 62,500 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Alexco Resource by 15,508.6% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 745,310 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 740,535 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Alexco Resource by 272.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 129,328 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 94,561 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.08% of the company’s stock.

Alexco Resource

Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the mineral exploration, and mine development and operational activities primarily in Yukon Territory, Canada. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It owns interests in the majority of the historic Keno Hill Silver District project that comprises the Flame & Moth, Bermingham, Lucky Queen, Bellekeno, and Onek deposits, as well as 725 quartz mining leases, 873 quartz claims, 24 placer mining claims, one quartz mining license and 50% of three quartz mining leases, and two crown grants 50% of three quartz mining leases covering an area of 233 square kilometers located in Yukon Territory.

