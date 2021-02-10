Algorand Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.48 Billion (ALGO)

Algorand (CURRENCY:ALGO) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 10th. Algorand has a total market cap of $1.48 billion and $685.48 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Algorand has traded up 47% against the U.S. dollar. One Algorand coin can currently be bought for about $1.07 or 0.00002389 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Algorand alerts:

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $179.24 or 0.00400171 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00008151 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00009317 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001589 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,381.91 or 0.03085216 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00004856 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.55 or 0.00061506 BTC.

About Algorand

Algorand uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 3,700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,379,243,364 coins. The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation . Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand platform is the first public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once. Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization. “

Algorand Coin Trading

Algorand can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Algorand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Algorand and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.