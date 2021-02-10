Alias (ALIAS) Market Capitalization Achieves $982,509.00

Alias (CURRENCY:ALIAS) traded down 69.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 10th. One Alias coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0374 or 0.00000084 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Alias has traded 67.4% lower against the dollar. Alias has a market capitalization of $982,509.00 and $115.00 worth of Alias was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Alias alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001856 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.85 or 0.00046782 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $179.50 or 0.00402831 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002187 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000235 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00011641 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001902 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 35.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00014756 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002261 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00008197 BTC.

Alias Coin Profile

Alias (CRYPTO:ALIAS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2016. Alias’ total supply is 26,245,632 coins. Alias’ official Twitter account is @Spectrecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Alias is spectreproject.io

Alias Coin Trading

Alias can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alias directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alias should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alias using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Alias Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alias and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.