Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,153 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 541 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group accounts for approximately 1.0% of Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $6,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Third Point LLC grew its position in Alibaba Group by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 2,525,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $742,300,000 after acquiring an additional 525,000 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Alibaba Group by 2,500,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 400,016 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $93,096,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Camden National Bank grew its position in Alibaba Group by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after acquiring an additional 9,866 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Schwab Charitable Fund acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,121,000. 40.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BABA traded up $1.36 on Wednesday, hitting $267.85. The company had a trading volume of 409,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,830,365. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $169.95 and a 52-week high of $319.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $245.27 and a 200 day moving average of $268.62. The company has a market cap of $724.70 billion, a PE ratio of 38.23, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The business had revenue of $221.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $18.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

BABA has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.55.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.