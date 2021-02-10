Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by Jabodon PT Co.

Jabodon PT Co. decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 82.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,514 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 25,649 shares during the period. Alibaba Group makes up 0.8% of Jabodon PT Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Jabodon PT Co.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Third Point LLC raised its position in Alibaba Group by 26.3% during the third quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 2,525,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $742,300,000 after acquiring an additional 525,000 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Alibaba Group by 2,500,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 400,016 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $93,096,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Camden National Bank raised its position in Alibaba Group by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,339,000 after acquiring an additional 9,866 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Schwab Charitable Fund acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth about $30,121,000. Institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BABA opened at $269.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $245.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $268.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $728.82 billion, a PE ratio of 38.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $169.95 and a 52-week high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $221.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $18.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $308.00 to $326.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and issued a $338.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities boosted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $355.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.55.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

