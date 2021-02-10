Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) Trading 9.8% Higher

Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM)’s stock price traded up 9.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.79 and last traded at $9.00. 592,431 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 426% from the average session volume of 112,531 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.20.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alimera Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $46.19 million, a P/E ratio of -12.35 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.12 and its 200-day moving average is $5.39.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Alimera Sciences stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM) by 39.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,207 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 46,603 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 3.22% of Alimera Sciences worth $697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 23.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM)

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of prescription ophthalmic pharmaceuticals in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It focuses on diseases affecting the back of the eye or retina. The company offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and could lead to severe vision loss and blindness.

