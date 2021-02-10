Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) Trading 7.5% Higher

Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA)’s share price traded up 7.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.93 and last traded at $2.88. 745,259 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the average session volume of 745,054 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.68.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alithya Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Alithya Group from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Alithya Group from $2.75 to $3.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.95.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $147.09 million, a P/E ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.47.

Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). Alithya Group had a negative net margin of 16.47% and a negative return on equity of 13.68%. The business had revenue of $51.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that Alithya Group Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALYA. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alithya Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,063,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alithya Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,842,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alithya Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alithya Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 827,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.85% of the company’s stock.

Alithya Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALYA)

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications development, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence, and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

