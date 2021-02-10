Alkermes Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors purchased 5,514 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,359% compared to the typical volume of 378 put options.

Shares of ALKS opened at $23.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.71. Alkermes has a one year low of $11.98 and a one year high of $23.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.43, a PEG ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.72.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALKS. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Alkermes by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Alkermes in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Alkermes in the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Alkermes in the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Alkermes in the 4th quarter valued at $237,000. Institutional investors own 97.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ALKS shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Alkermes in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Mizuho upped their target price on Alkermes from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Alkermes from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised Alkermes from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.10.

About Alkermes

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; and VUMERITY (diroximel fumarate) for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

