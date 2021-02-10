All For One Media Corp. (OTCMKTS:AFOM) Short Interest Down 99.2% in January

All For One Media Corp. (OTCMKTS:AFOM) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a decline of 99.2% from the January 14th total of 1,322,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 337,592,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of AFOM stock remained flat at $$0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 752,631,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,976,031. All For One Media has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.01.

About All For One Media

All For One Media Corp., a media and entertainment company, engages in the content development of media. It primarily offers its services for the children between the ages of seven and fourteen. The company was formerly known as Early Equine, Inc and changed its name to All for One Media Corp. in November 2015.

