All Sports (SOC) Trading Up 27% This Week

All Sports (CURRENCY:SOC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. All Sports has a market cap of $6.00 million and $251,216.00 worth of All Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, All Sports has traded up 27% against the dollar. One All Sports token can now be bought for about $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.99 or 0.00060033 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $513.40 or 0.01141846 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.30 or 0.00056268 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00006239 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 30.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.68 or 0.00030434 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,508.78 or 0.05579801 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00017710 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002226 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.31 or 0.00045167 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.37 or 0.00031953 BTC.

All Sports Profile

All Sports is a token. It launched on January 18th, 2018. All Sports’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,499,865,882 tokens. All Sports’ official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for All Sports is www.allsportschain.com . The official message board for All Sports is medium.com/@allsports

According to CryptoCompare, “The All Sports Platform focuses on the global online market and intends to build a network of prediction service system. In addition to building the underlying SDK based on the All Sports public blockchain, it also provides customised user-end applications, including but not limited to PC end, H5 webpage, App(iOS & Android), mini programmes. SOC is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as an utility token on the All Sports platform. “

Buying and Selling All Sports

All Sports can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as All Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire All Sports should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy All Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

