Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) Hits New 52-Week High at $157.98

Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $157.98 and last traded at $143.42, with a volume of 324069 shares. The stock had previously closed at $153.66.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ALLK. Bank of America began coverage on Allakos in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Allakos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Allakos in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Allakos in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.00.

Get Allakos alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $135.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.90. The company has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.34 and a beta of 1.02.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.04). As a group, analysts forecast that Allakos Inc. will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Paul Edward Walker sold 103,415 shares of Allakos stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.29, for a total value of $14,611,505.35. Company insiders own 44.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allakos by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Allakos by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Allakos by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Allakos by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its holdings in shares of Allakos by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

About Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK)

Allakos Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company is developing antolimab (AK002) for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and eosinophilic gastroenteritis, chronic urticaria, indolent systemic mastocytosis, and severe allergic conjunctivitis. Allakos Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

Featured Story: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Allakos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allakos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.