ALLETE (ALE) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 17th. Analysts expect ALLETE to post earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. ALLETE had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 15.33%. The firm had revenue of $293.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect ALLETE to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:ALE opened at $65.62 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.73. ALLETE has a 12-month low of $48.22 and a 12-month high of $82.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is a positive change from ALLETE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.17%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ALLETE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet raised ALLETE from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.50.

ALLETE Company Profile

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, hydroelectric, natural gas-fired, biomass co-fired, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric service in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers, as well as 15 non-affiliated municipal customers; and regulated utility electric, natural gas, and water services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers.

