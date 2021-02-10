AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $5.78

AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.78 and traded as high as $6.00. AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund shares last traded at $6.00, with a volume of 512,497 shares traded.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.78 and a 200-day moving average of $5.13.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.0425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.50%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NCV. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new position in AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund by 30.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,466 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 6,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund by 133.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 601,391 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,754,000 after buying an additional 343,630 shares during the last quarter.

About AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV)

AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

