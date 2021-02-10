AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $5.78

AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.78 and traded as high as $6.00. AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund shares last traded at $6.00, with a volume of 512,497 shares traded.
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.78 and a 200-day moving average of $5.13.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.0425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.50%.
About AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV)
AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.
